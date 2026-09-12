PM Modi conveys best wishes for China's BRICS Presidency in meeting with President Xi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he conveyed best wishes for China's BRICS Presidency next year, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

"Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We reviewed the full range of India-China relations. Also conveyed best wishes for China's BRICS Presidency that commences next year," PM Modi said on social media platform X after the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties.

"The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest," the statement said.

During the meeting, PM Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations.

"He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA statement added.

Both leaders also took note of the progress in people-to-people ties and underscored the need to further promote cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between the two countries.

"On economic and trade relations, they underlined the need to address each other's concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access," the statement said.

According to the MEA, the two leaders agreed that both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues, and in addressing challenges.

--IANS

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