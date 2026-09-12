Vegan gala dinner highlights sustainable cuisine at BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) A specially curated vegan gala dinner formed a centrepiece of the BRICS Leaders' Summit hosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, at Bharat Mandapam.

The thoughtfully designed plant-based menu celebrated India's rich culinary diversity while aligning with principles of sustainability, inclusivity and mindful hospitality for the gathered leaders and dignitaries.

The multi-course vegan dinner opened with refined starters.

Guests were served Khandvi Mille-Feuille -- delicate steamed gram-flour rolls tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, accompanied by kesar mango, micro-greens and a light yoghurt-style dressing -- alongside Khumb Galouti, tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls presented on sheermal bread.

The main course offered a vibrant array of flavours.

Soft cottage-cheese-style cubes simmered in a rich shallot-tomato gravy featured as Paneer Lababdar, while Gucchi Marmik showcased Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus gently cooked with saffron, raisins and mamra almonds.

A South Indian-inspired Carrot Bean Poriyal, prepared in virgin coconut oil and finished with fresh grated coconut, provided aromatic contrast.

Light Thakkali Belle Saaru, a tomato-enriched toor dal broth with curry leaves, and fragrant Millet Pulao of basmati rice and pearl millets rounded out the savoury selections, complemented by chilled Beetroot Raita and an assortment of Indian breads.

Dessert brought the meal to a memorable close with Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi -- seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream paired with a crisp sweet fritter -- and Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked rice and milk pudding topped with sweet mulberries and gold leaf.

Alongside the culinary offering, a special cultural performance titled "Navarasa -- The Universe of Shared Emotions" was presented during the gala dinner.

The evening featured the BRICS Symphony – "One Rhythm, Many Cultures", uniting musicians from BRICS Members and Partner countries in a collaborative musical performance.

Drawing on diverse traditions and instruments, the Symphony created a shared artistic expression that reflected the cultural richness and spirit of togetherness of the BRICS family.

Blending these musical elements with India's classical dance traditions, the presentation symbolised the common bonds connecting diverse civilisations and embodied the spirit of "Building a Better World Together" through cultural exchange.

--IANS

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