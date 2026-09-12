September 12, 2026 11:13 PM हिंदी

French Mayor praises BAPS for ten years of trust, transparency

French Mayor praises BAPS for ten years of trust, transparency

Bussy-Saint-Georges (Paris), Sep 12 (IANS) Yann Dubosc, Mayor of Bussy-Saint-Georges near Paris, has warmly praised the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) for its positive and transparent engagement with the city over the past ten years.

His remarks are in contrast to the recent rumours about women's entry in Eiffel Tower.

Speaking on their decade-long association, Mayor Dubosc said the relationship had grown through regular dialogue, better understanding and a shared commitment to working together.

He described BAPS as a trusted part of the city's diverse religious and cultural community.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir stands on the "Esplanade of Religions and Cultures" in Bussy-Saint-Georges.

The esplanade already includes two Buddhist pagodas, a synagogue and a mosque, creating a distinctive space where different faiths and communities can meet and engage with one another.

Mayor Dubosc said the Mandir reflects the identity of Bussy-Saint-Georges and its commitment to peaceful coexistence.

He noted that the project had been developed openly and transparently, with information shared through the press and social media.

Over the years, BAPS has become an active and trusted member of the Esplanade of Religions and Cultures.

The organisation presided over the interfaith body in 2023 and continues to participate regularly in its activities.

The Mayor also referred to the warm appreciation expressed for BAPS by representatives of the local Protestant community.

Sharing his personal experience, Mayor Dubosc recalled welcoming a delegation of BAPS swamis to the Town Hall in 2023.

He described their conduct as respectful and cordial.

At no point, he said, was anyone asked to move or leave the premises, including female members of staff.

The Mayor also praised the dignity and calm consistently shown by the BAPS community.

His remarks reflected the trust that has developed through years of direct interaction between BAPS, the city administration and local interfaith representatives.

Mayor Dubosc also acknowledged the scale and success of the cultural festival associated with the Mandir.

The twelve-day celebration attracted tens of thousands of visitors from around the world, with 41 countries represented.

Cultural and culinary programmes introduced visitors to Hindu traditions while bringing together people from different backgrounds.

He thanked the teams and nearly 3,000 volunteers whose dedication made both the Mandir and the cultural festival possible after years of sustained effort.

Mayor Dubosc said that the spirit of Hinduism had touched the people of Bussy-Saint-Georges.

He highlighted the values of forgiveness, mutual support and solidarity, describing them as essential to building a more positive and harmonious society.

Concluding his remarks, the Mayor invited those present to recognise and applaud the women and men whose commitment had enabled the BAPS Hindu Mandir to take its place within the life of Bussy-Saint-Georges.

--IANS

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