CINTAA re-election results out: Upasna Singh, Sahila, Varsha Usgaonkar lead with maximum vote

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The counting for CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association) re-election was completed on Saturday with Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha leading with the maximum number of votes.

While Upasna received 360 votes, Sahila got 357 votes. This was followed by 349 votes for Vikas Verma, 348 for Deepak Parashar, 312 for Kunickaa Sadanand, 306 for Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma, 290 for Nagma Morarji, 266 for Nimai Bali, 250 for Arjun (Feroz Khan), 237 for Asmaani Tahi, 234 for Shehzad Khan, 219 for Manish Kumar Chaturvedi, 197 for Sapan Kumar Bhattacharya, 184 for Rantkumar Singh and 176 for Ramakant Borude.

Expressing his delight, Deepak Parashar told IANS, "I did not expect this, I am surprised. I have won with very good votes. Now I just want to work for my CINTAA members. I would like them to come back and work with me. Thank you very much."

Kunickaa Sadanand also added, "I am very thankful to all those who voted for me and made our team win. Now our fight has begun. Now we have to work and show whether we are truly capable or not. We have to show that they have trusted us."

Thanking all the CINTAA members who voted for her, Kunickaa added, "I would like to thank the 571 people who came to vote for me. They showed faith and took the courage to keep CINTAA alive."

The re-elections were held after a court refused to stay the fresh polls ordered by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees).

The election was called after 11 members of the 21-member Executive Committee resigned from CINTAA. They claimed autocratic functioning within the association.

Meanwhile, Actors and CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) office-bearers Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure had previously raised concerns over an alleged breach of members’ privacy, questioning Upasana Singh over access to the association’s data.

--IANS

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