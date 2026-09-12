Anahat Singh makes strong start in Qatar Classic squash

Doha, Sep 12 (IANS) Women’s world No. 20 Anahat Singh got the better of higher-ranked Egyptian Farida Mohamed in four games in the opening round of the USD 242,000 Qatar Classic, the season’s first PSA Platinum event, in Doha on Saturday.

Teenage sensation Anahat, who became Junior World Champion in July, beat world No. 16 Farida 13-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7, and will next play Belgian world No. 9 Tinne Gilis.

World No. 24 Abhay Singh and World No. 38 Veer Chotrani play their men’s opening round against Swiss world No. 22 Dimitri Steinmann and Kiwi world No. 2 Paul Coll, respectively.

Anahat, Abhay, Chotrani, along with Tanvi Khanna, form the Indian challenge in squash singles at this month’s Asian Games in Japan.

Meanwhile, three-time World Junior Champion Mohamad Zakaria had to earn his spot in the second round after battling past a shot-making performance from Raphael Kandra.

The German threatened a comeback on the glass court after a superb third-game showing, but Zakaria ultimately had too much in the tank for the 35-year-old.

Heading the star-studded line-up are the world’s top-ranked Egyptians, Mostafa Asal and Nouran Gohar, underscoring the strength and stature of the tournament on the global squash calendar.

The men’s draw will also see the return of Peru’s Diego Elias, World No.2 and defending champion from 2024, alongside New Zealand’s Paul Coll (World No.3), Wales’ Joel Makin (World No.4), and British stars Marwan ElShorbagy and Mohamed ElShorbagy.

On the Qatari side, hopes rest on national star Abdulla Al-Tamimi (World No.22), joined by Salem Al-Malki and Ali Al-Darwish, both competing through wild cards.

In the women’s draw, Egypt’s Nour El Sherbini, World No.2 and defending champion from 2024, will be among the main contenders, as well as compatriot Hania El Hammamy (World No.3) and England’s Georgina Kennedy (World No.4).

The total prize money amounts to $231,500 for the men’s competition and the same for the women’s, further reinforcing the championship’s reputation as one of the most prestigious Platinum events.

Other results:

Women's RD1

[2] Aamina Orfi beats Hana Ramadan 3-0: 11-2, 11-5, 11-5 (45m); Aifa Azman beats Marina Stefanoni 3-1: 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10 (40m); [6] Fayrouz Aboelkheir beats Nadien Elhammamy 3-0: 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 (26m); Nardine Garas beats Nour Heikal 3-2: 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, 7-11, 11-7 (43m)

--IANS

bsk/