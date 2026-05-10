New court documents state that Cher halted financial support for son 5 years ago

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Cher is a strict mom, and she knows when to push the buttons. The singer’s long-running legal battle surrounding son Elijah Blue Allman has intensified in the light of new court filings which claimed the singer stopped financially supporting him nearly five years ago.

Amid continuing concerns over her boy’s mental health and addiction struggles, Cher, 79, is once again embroiled in a deeply personal family dispute involving Elijah, 49, the son she shared with late Allman Brothers Band musician Gregg Allman, reports ‘Female First UK’.

As per the new documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, obtained by ‘People’ magazine, Elijah has requested a significant reduction in the spousal support payments he makes to estranged wife Marieangela King, claiming his financial circumstances drastically changed after Cher allegedly stopped providing recurring financial assistance in August 2021

The latest court papers come amid continued scrutiny surrounding Cher’s attempts to establish a conservatorship over Elijah following a series of arrests and reported mental health concerns earlier this year.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Elijah stated in the filing he “receives only $10,000 per month from his father's trust” and no longer benefits from “recurring gift income” from Cher.

The court filing states that Elijah’s monthly income after taxes now amounts to $6,790. Court documents state Elijah is currently required to pay Marieangela $6,500 each month in spousal support following the couple’s separation in 2021.

However, his lawyers are now asking the court to reduce the payments to $1,651 per month. Elijah also claimed in the filing Marieangela “made no efforts to become self-supporting” after the relationship broke down. The pair married in 2013 after a turbulent on-off relationship that repeatedly attracted tabloid attention due to public disputes and concerns over Elijah’s wellbeing. Elijah initially filed for divorce in 2021 before later attempting to dismiss the proceedings in January 2024.

A judge approved the dismissal the following month. Marieangela then filed for divorce herself in April 2025. The legal dispute unfolds alongside Cher’s continuing attempts to intervene in her son’s financial and personal affairs.

--IANS

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