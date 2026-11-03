November 03, 2026 5:24 PM हिंदी

Neuland Labs Q2 profit slumps 47 pc, revenue falls 13 pc amid margin pressure

Neuland Labs Q2 profit slumps 47 pc, revenue falls 13 pc amid margin pressure

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Neuland Laboratories Limited on Tuesday reported a sharp decline in earnings for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), with net profit falling nearly 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to lower revenue and margin contraction.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) fell to Rs 51.6 crore in the second quarter from Rs 96.9 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations declined 12.5 per cent to Rs 449.7 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 514.2 crore a year earlier.

Operating profitability also came under pressure. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 37.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 97.6 crore from Rs 155.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

As a result, EBITDA margin narrowed significantly to 21.7 per cent from 30.2 per cent in the year-ago period, it added in its filing.

Founded in 1984, Neuland Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical manufacturing company with a presence in more than 80 countries.

The company operates across three major business segments, including Generic Drug Substances (GDS), Custom Manufacturing Solutions (CMS/CDMO) and peptide APIs.

Neuland serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide by providing end-to-end development and manufacturing services, ranging from pre-clinical and clinical-stage development to commercial-scale production of complex small molecules and new chemical entities.

The company has manufacturing facilities at Bonthapally, Pashamylaram and Gaddapotharam in Telangana and maintains regulatory approvals from global agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM), Japan's PMDA and Australia's TGA.

Neuland Laboratories is led by Executive Chairman Dr. Davuluri Rama Mohan Rao, Executive Vice Chairman Davuluri Sucheth Rao and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Saharsh Davuluri. The company employs more than 2,000 people, including over 360 scientists engaged in research and development activities.

--IANS

pk

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