MP Hockey Academy clinch double glory at Women Academy Championship

Gwalior, Aug 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy enjoyed a memorable day as they emerged champions in both the Sub-Junior and Junior categories of the 4th Hockey India Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

In the Sub-Junior Women's Final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat 2-2 (3-1 SO) after an engrossing contest. Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy took the lead through captain Diya (6'), before Geethasri Nammi (9') equalised for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

Gunjan (44') restored Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy's lead, but Jagriti Yadav struck in the 55th minute to force the match into a shootout. In the shootout, Bhavika, Saroj Mansi and Geethasri Nammi converted their attempts for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, while goalkeeper Paridhi Mewada produced a composed performance as her side secured a 3-1 shootout victory to lift the title.

Earlier, Raja Karan Hockey Academy claimed the bronze medal with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Cheema Hockey Academy. Tanvi scored twice (23', 36'), while Riya (31') and Deeksha (33') also found the net. Harpreet Kaur scored all three goals (12', 19', 39') for Cheema Hockey Academy.

In the Junior Women Final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy completed a remarkable comeback to defeat Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat 3-2 and claim their second title of the day. Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy raced to a two-goal lead through Ritika (6') and Manjinder (35'), but Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy responded in style with goals from Tanvi (41'), Nousheen Naz (52') and captain Kanak Pal (54') to seal the championship.

The Junior Women bronze medal match saw Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta defeat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 0-0 (3-1 SO). After a goalless regulation time, Shikha, Punita and Shweta Kumari converted in the shootout, while goalkeeper Muskan starred under pressure to help Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta clinch the bronze medal.

--IANS

bsk/