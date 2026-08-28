Nepal flood death toll reaches 469 as 977 remain out of contact

Kathmandu, Aug 28 (IANS) The death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi region has risen to 469, while 977 people remain out of contact, according to the latest update released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Friday.

The floods, believed to have been triggered by an avalanche on a transboundary river between Nepal and China upstream of the Bhote Koshi River, have left a trail of destruction along the riverbanks downstream, sweeping away several human settlements, roads, hydropower projects and transmission infrastructure, among other facilities.

According to the NDRRMA, 469 bodies have been recovered from various districts, with the highest number — 178 bodies — recovered in Chitwan district, followed by 110 in Nawalparasi East. Likewise, 44 bodies were recovered in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in Nawalparasi West, 23 in Dhading and 12 in Rasuwa, the authority said.

Of the 977 people out of contact, 517 are foreign nationals. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday night that as many as 290 Indians remain out of contact in the aftermath of the deadly floods in the Bhote Koshi River. The United States said that approximately 90 Americans may have been affected by the floods in Nepal, while China said that nearly 100 Chinese nationals remain missing on the Nepali side following Wednesday's mudslide.

Among those out of contact, 127 Nepalis residing abroad are also missing, according to the authority. The latest update also said that those out of contact include 28 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office staff and four Immigration Office staff.

At least 73 people have been injured in the disaster, including 43 in Rasuwa, three in Dhading and 27 in Nuwakot, the authority said.

A total of 13,295 security personnel have been mobilised for search, rescue and relief operations, including personnel from Nepal Police, the Nepal Army and the Armed Police Force. Rescue teams have so far rescued 3,253 people, while helicopters have also been deployed to evacuate stranded people and transport relief materials to affected areas.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Prime Minister’s Office has called on individuals and organisations wishing to assist in relief distribution or rescue operations to contact the District Administration Office in their respective districts and coordinate in advance before delivering or mobilising relief materials.

“The concerned Chief District Officer’s office will make integrated arrangements to deliver the materials directly to the affected locations based on regional needs and priorities,” the PMO said.

According to the PMO, there has been an increasing trend of individuals travelling to the affected areas in small private vehicles carrying limited quantities of relief materials without prior coordination.

“This has created severe traffic congestion on the roads. As a result, ambulances carrying emergency patients have been unable to move freely, while the Nepal government’s main rescue teams and priority relief vehicles have also faced difficulties reaching their destinations on time,” it said.

--IANS

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