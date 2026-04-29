April 29, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

Nepal aims to develop wellness tourism as key pillar of tourism industry

Nepal aims to develop wellness tourism as key pillar of tourism industry (File image)

Kathmandu, April 29 (IANS) Mountaineering, trekking, and adventure tourism have long remained the hallmarks of Nepal's tourism industry, but the Nepali government now wants to add wellness tourism as one of its key pillars.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has introduced the 'National Wellness Tourism Strategy (2026–2035) and Action Plan (2026–2030)', which aims to establish Nepal as an attractive destination for wellness, spiritual, and adventure tourism by increasing the diversification and competitiveness of tourism products. The country plans to attract over 10,000 wellness tourists after 2030 and generate annual revenue of 20 million to 30 million US dollars.

As part of the greater priority being given to wellness tourism, the Nepali government has already announced that 2027 will be marked as the Wellness Tourism Year. On April 15, the country observed the first 'World Wellness Day', as declared by the United Nations, following major efforts by Nepal.

The strategy encompasses four sectors: spa and massage services, ayurveda clinics, yoga and meditation, and natural healing and spirituality.

As per the plan, Nepal aims to establish integrated wellness centres in at least five key areas and raise tourist satisfaction levels.

There will be phased efforts to develop infrastructure and facilities and attract an increasing number of wellness tourists. During 2026–27, facilities will be tested by attracting 500–1,000 foreign tourists. In the second phase (2028–29), facilities will be expanded and 3,000–5,000 foreign tourists will be targetted.

Post-2030, the strategy envisions a phase of market maturity, with Nepal attracting more than 10,000 foreign wellness tourists.

The strategy also outlines efforts to increase market share and brand visibility in wellness tourism by 2027, along with the launch of the 'Arogya Nepal' (Wellness Nepal) marketing campaign.

A code of conduct will also be enforced, with the National Wellness Standards and Code of Conduct to be implemented by the end of 2027.

According to the ministry, Nepal possesses immense potential for wellness tourism due to its unique cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, and natural environment. "Despite the rapid global expansion of the wellness economy, Nepal’s traditional healing practices and peaceful natural retreats have not yet been fully utilized," the ministry said. "The growing demand for wellness tourism has created an opportunity to develop sustainable tourism, and it will help reduce dependence on seasonal adventure tourism and conventional cultural tourism."

--IANS

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