15 months of zero border releases: Trump administration

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) The Trump administration on Thursday reported a 15th consecutive month without releases of undocumented migrants at the US border, citing tighter enforcement and historically low crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection said Border Patrol agents apprehended 9,295 people along the southwest border in July. That was 6 per cent fewer than in June.

Nationwide, Border Patrol apprehensions fell 1 per cent from the previous month to 11,298, the agencies said.

“Again this month, the results are clear: President Trump’s border security agenda is restoring order and putting the safety of the American people first,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“DHS remains focused on enforcing our immigration laws, securing the border, and ensuring those who enter our country illegally are removed swiftly,” he said.

The administration said southwest border apprehensions in July were 94 per cent below the monthly average recorded during the Biden administration. They were also 96 per cent below the December 2023 peak and lower than the number recorded during six days in July 2024.

Total southwest border apprehensions in the current fiscal year through July were lower than the average for a single month across fiscal years 1992 to 2024, according to the release.

“Clear policy, strong enforcement, and dedicated frontline personnel are delivering results at our borders,” CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott said.

“With the support of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, CBP is securing our nation against illegal crossings, dangerous individuals, and illicit drugs while keeping lawful trade and travel moving,” Scott said. “These results show what is possible when border security is treated as a national priority.”

CBP also reported an increase in drug seizures. The combined nationwide seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana by weight were 26 per cent higher in July than in July 2024.

Through July, the agency had seized 54 per cent more drugs than during the same period of fiscal year 2024. Fentanyl seizures rose 3 per cent from June to 1,054 pounds, while heroin seizures increased 20 per cent to 79 pounds.

CBP processed $342 billion in imports during July and identified $23 billion in duties for collection. It also stopped 300 shipments worth more than $83 million over possible forced labour violations.

The agency said it seized 2.9 million counterfeit goods valued at more than $2 billion. Agriculture specialists issued 6,554 emergency notifications involving restricted or prohibited plant and animal products. They also conducted 114,147 positive passenger inspections and issued 704 civil penalties or violations for undeclared prohibited agricultural items.

--IANS

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