Neha Kakkar says 'There’s no one like you' as she wishes brother Tony Kakkar on birthday

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has a special birthday wish for brother Tony Kakkar as he turned a year older on Thursday.

Wishing her "best friend and mentor" on his special day, Neha said that there is no one like him.

Taking to her official social media handle, Neha treated her Instagram family with some unseen moments with her 'Bhaiyu'.

"Happy Birthday My First Best Friend, My Mentor, My Bhaiyu @tonykakkar There’s No one like you! (sic)," read Neha's wish for brother Tony.

Refreshing your memory, last year, Neha made a special tattoo for brother Tony as a mark of love on his birthday.

She posted a clip on social media where she was seen getting the tattoo done on her arm, admitting that the process turned out to be extremely painful.

The tattoo has two hands making a pinky promise, symbolizing their strong bond, along with the initials of their names - 'NK' and 'TK' written underneath.

Neha surprised Tony by unveiling the tattoo during his birthday celebration in 2025. Delighted after seeing the surprise, Tony couldn't stop admiring it.

An emotional Tony even said that he wished everyone could have a sister like Neha.

Neha was also heard saying in the video that whatever she is today, Tony has played a very big part in it.

Neha keeps the netizens hooked with constant updates from her personal and professional life.

Last month, Neha treated the users with a soulful rendition of Arijit Singh's "Tumse Behtar" from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" while enjoying barish, chai, and a breathtaking view.

Seated in the trunk of the car, Neha was seen singing the melodious number.

Sharing the clip on her official Instagram account, Neha penned the caption, "Barish, Chai, Music aur Yeh View!".

--IANS

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