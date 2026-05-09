Neha Dhupia shares glimpses from her first visit to Vrindavan

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia recently paid her first visit to the holy city of Vrindavan, seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna.

During the religious trip, Neha not only offered prayers at the various temples located in the mythologically significant city but also took part in the Yamuna cleaning drive, leaving the river a little cleaner than she found it.

The 'Singh Is Kinng' actress opted for a red ethnic wear as she sought blessings.

Sharing a video montage of her trip to Vrindavan on her official Instagram handle, Neha wrote, "#radheradhe Pehla bulawa aaya #vrindavan mein ….The #Yamuna ji clean up drive that we Hope stays even after us at #vrindavan … thank you for the energy (sic)."

It is believed that Lord Krishna spent most of his childhood in this city.

Vrindavan has about 5,500 temples dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

Neha's social media is full of such exciting snippets from her daily life, providing an insight into both her personal and professional journey.

Recently, the 'Delhii Heights' actress shared a glimpse of a relaxing and rejuvenating weekend with her daughter, Mehr, on social media.

She took to her IG and uploaded a video of enjoying a fun art session with her baby girl on her official Instagram handle.

Calling it 'art therapy', Neha wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The reset my head and heart and art needed this weekend with my baby girl …. @mehrdhupiabedi … my therapy for life."

Neha tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony on 10 May 2018.

The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on 18 November 2018.

On October 3, 2021, 3 years after that, Neha and Angad embraced parenthood yet again, as they welcomed their baby boy Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

--IANS

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