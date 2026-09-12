Neha Dhupia: Becoming a mother has made me very shaky

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia, who will be seen as a Gang Leader in the 20th edition of “Roadies Rebirth” has opened up about how motherhood has transformed her relationship with confidence, saying that while she remains unfazed by professional wins and losses, her children’s health can leave her nervous and “shaky.”

Asked how she does appear confident all the time, Neha told IANS: “I think confidence also comes from a place of comfort, whether you're dressing, whether you're speaking. I mean, I don't want to talk about subjects I'm not comfortable. I don't want to wear clothes I'm not comfortable with.”

She shared how motherhood has changed her confidence.

“When you talk about shaky, I think becoming a mother has made me very shaky. I have zero confidence when it comes to, you know, and I hope it never happens, but it comes to actually being in situations when I'm, you know, looking into things like, God forbid, once in a while when my say children get a fever or they're not well, I'm so shaky.”

She credited her husband, Angad Bedi, who takes charge in her absence

“Like, thank God I'm married to the person I'm married to because I feel like he has to control, you know, a child who's not well. And at the same time me, because I'm just nervous. I'm the one thing.”

“And strangely, I feel like, you know, all these years of, and there was very little, but it's right… Nothing would make me nervous because I'm not scared of winning, losing, proving a point, not proving a point, being right, being wrong, being told what's right, being told what's wrong, whatever.”

“That kind of stuff has never troubled me because I'm just like, you live in the moment. Life is too short. You don't have to worry about it. But that entire ball of confidence gets fully deflated because I'm just like, I hope my children are okay. I hope they're fine. Even now when I'm doing my interview, 90% of my brain is just consumed with child talk. And then there's 10 percent of me. That's just this confident person.”

Neha married actor Angad in May 2018 in a private gurudwara ceremony. They welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, Mehr, in November 2018. The two then had their second child, Guriq, a boy, in 2021.

--IANS

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