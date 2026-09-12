Vietnam PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi to attend 18th BRICS summit

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol.

Extending a warm welcome to the Vietnamese Prime Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and said, "India and Vietnam share an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation expanding across defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging areas. The two sides continue to work closely on multilateral cooperation."

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday (September 12-13), bringing together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.

India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First", according to the statement released by the MEA.

Last month, during his visit to Vietnam, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita called on Prime Minister Hung and thanked him for his guidance on advancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations and translating high-level commitments into concrete results.

During the meeting, Margherita conveyed warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while recalling the successful visit of Vietnam's President To Lam to India, which marked the elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Honoured to call on H.E. Mr Le Minh Hung, Prime Minister of Vietnam. Conveyed warm wishes on behalf of PM Narendra Modi. Recalled the successful State Visit of General Secretary & President To Lam to India and the elevation of the relationship to 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'. Thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance on how to translate high-level commitments into tangible outcomes."

Earlier in May, during his meeting with President To Lam in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi announced that ties between India and Vietnam were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

While addressing a joint press meet with the Vietnamese President following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi called Vietnam a "key pillar" of India's Act East policy and Vision 'MAHASAGAR'.

President To Lam also hailed India's rise, describing it as a "centre of growth and innovation in the world", while stating that India and Vietnam give high priority to their bilateral ties.

--IANS

scor/sd/