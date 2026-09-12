September 12, 2026 11:14 AM हिंदी

RBI should implement two 25‑bps hikes, oil shock could push inflation above 6.5 pc: Report

RBI should implement two 25‑bps hikes, oil shock could push inflation above 6.5 pc: Report

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should implement a 25 basis‑point rate hike by October, followed by another 25 bps in December, as rising global oil and commodity prices and early signs of inflation generalisation warrant pre‑emptive action, a new report has said.

The report from SBI Research said its call is “agnostic” to the August CPI print, which it expects around 4.8‑4.9 per cent, but warned that if oil remains elevated, consumer inflation for October and November could move toward 6.5 per cent or higher.

Crude recently crossed the $100 a barrel mark mark amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties, said the prices could reach $123/bbl at the over the next 15 days, the report said.

It flagged growing pass‑through risks from producer to consumer prices in sectors such as crude petroleum and natural gas, beverages, pharmaceuticals and electronics as "CPI inflation is showing incipient signs of generalisation."

Collectively, these factors strengthen the case for a tightening totalling 50 bps, the report added.

On liquidity, the report said the recent mobilised funds as largely matching the banking system’s funding gap.

"This implies that the current spike will have a natural drawdown given the strong demand for credit supported by equally strong Q1 FY27 GDP growth figures," the report said.

The system liquidity will level out by the end of FY27 if the anticipated credit demand is met, it added.

The report predicted that 10-year benchmark Indian yields yields should move up towards 7.15 per cent or even higher tracking multiple cues.

“We estimate the liquidity to steadily taper through the remaining part of FY27 and it ideally should stand at Rs 6 lakh crore by March 2027,” the report said.

Further, globally, yields are inching past decadal highs. A notable off-shoot is the vaulting US yields, 10 year within striking distance of 5 per cent now while 30 year has pulled back towards 5.40 per cent.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure respond to CINTAA ‘document chori’ allegations: Degrading to all 9,000 actors

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure respond to CINTAA ‘document chori’ allegations: Degrading to all 9,000 actors

India shapes next chapter of digital financial journey: RBI

India shaping next chapter of digital financial journey: RBI

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House

Vietnam PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi to attend 18th BRICS summit

Vietnam PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi to attend 18th BRICS summit

Ganesh Acharya on working on qawwali with Anil Kapoor: We created something that complemented his jhakaas style

Ganesh Acharya on working on qawwali with Anil Kapoor: We created something that complemented his jhakaas style

China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou-Delhi flights

China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou-Delhi flights

Nani: 'The Paradise' is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally! (Photo:IANS/PR)

Nani: 'The Paradise' is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally!

INS Sudarshini hosts Italian Navy Chief at Livorno, strengthens India-Italy maritime ties

INS Sudarshini hosts Italian Navy Chief at Livorno, strengthens India-Italy maritime ties

Neha Dhupia: Becoming a mother has made me very shaky

Neha Dhupia: Becoming a mother has made me very shaky

PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali hold bilateral meet at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali hold bilateral meet at Hyderabad House