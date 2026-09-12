INS Sudarshini hosts Italian Navy Chief at Livorno, strengthens India-Italy maritime ties

Rome, Sep 12 (IANS) Indian Navy sail training ship INS Sudarshini hosted Italian Navy Chief Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto in the port city of Livorno, where he was briefed on the ship’s activities as well as interacted with its crew and cadets.

The engagement reflected the expanding maritime cooperation and longstanding friendship between India and Italy.

Taking to X on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Rome posted: “During her port call at Livorno, INS Sudarshini had the honour of hosting Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of the Italian Navy. He was briefed about the ship’s activities and interacted with the crew as well as cadets. The visit highlighted the enduring friendship and growing India-Italy maritime cooperation.

Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao also visited INS Sudarshini at Livorno and interacted with officers, sailors and cadets on board. She welcomed Italian dignitaries who attended the onboard reception.

“Ambassador Rao highlighted the longstanding India–Italy maritime linkages, strategic convergences and efforts to strengthen maritime security cooperation. She wished the crew fair winds, following seas and success for the Lokayan26 voyage,” the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

During INS Sudarshini’s port call in Livorno, Indian Navy personnel visited ITS Virginio Fasan, an Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate, and the Italian Naval Academy.

“INS Sudarshini’s port call in Livorno, Italy strengthened India-Italy naval ties. Italian Navy officers, cadets & sailors visited INS Sudarshini. Indian Navy personnel’s visits to ITS Virginio Fasan and Italian Naval Academy fostered professional exchanges and enriched their program,” said the Indian mission.

INS Sudarshini arrived at Livorno Port in Italy on Wednesday and undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy’s ITS Palinuro during the port call.

“India–Italy: Sailing Together, Strengthening Maritime Cooperation! Indian Navy sailing ship, INS Sudarshini, arrives at Livorno Port in Italy. During the port call, the ship undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy’s ITS Palinuro. The maritime engagement boosted interoperability, camaraderie and reinforced the shared commitment of both navies to deepen cooperation,” the Embassy stated on X.

Earlier on Monday, reaffirming the enduring maritime ties between India and Spain, INS Sudarshini concluded its six-day Barcelona port call as part of the ongoing transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26.

--IANS

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