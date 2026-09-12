Nani: 'The Paradise' is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally!

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Nani, who plays the lead in director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited Telugu action entertainer 'The Paradise', has now confessed that the film was the most tiring of his career.

During an interaction with the media ahead of the film's release on September 24, Nani said, "The Paradise is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally. If there has been a film for which I have worked very hard in these 18 years of my film career, it is 'The Paradise'."

The actor also set the record straight with regard to media reports that had claimed that the film had underwater sequences.

He said, "There are various news reports about the movie on social media. There is no underwater sequence in it. There is also no fight with a 1000 people as is being claimed. This is a genuine story and there are a lot of action blocks. There are scenes that will give audiences a good high. The audience will feel the emotion in the violence."

Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, on the occasion, confirmed that the film would definitely hit screens on September 24. “There are all kinds of rumours doing the rounds about The Paradise. The movie is arriving on September 24. We are very happy with the way things have shaped up,” he said confidently.

Director Srikanth Odela, who took a few questions, said, “The Paradise may have been delayed a little, but every update from the film has created a blast. The glimpse, teaser and songs have all received a superb response. There is a lot of excitement and curiosity among audiences about what The Paradise is all about. This is a revolutionary, emotional film. It is a story about a mother and son, and also about a marginalized community. Kaloji has a line that goes, ‘We own our birth, we own our death, but our entire life belongs to the nation.’ This is a story of a people who fought for their country. However, when these people realise they have no place in their own country, they fight back without knowing what else to do. That is the story of 'The Paradise'."

--IANS

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