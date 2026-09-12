China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou-Delhi flights

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting at the 'BRICS Summit 2026' here on Saturday, China Southern Airlines has announced to resume regular flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi from September 21.

The airline said it will operate more than 100 weekly flights across eight round-trip routes in the region, bringing back its India service after a six-year suspension.

Meanwhile, direct air services between India and China have gradually returned this year.

Air India brought back its New Delhi-China services in February this year.

China Eastern Airlines restored its Kunming-Kolkata route on April 18. Air China subsequently resumed its Beijing-Delhi service in April.

IndiGo also started daily nonstop flights between Kolkata and Shanghai on March 30. Last year, Earlier, IndiGo began new daily direct flights between New Delhi and China's Guangzhou starting November 10.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping departed for India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, marking his first visit to the country in nearly seven years. Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping are also expected to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

China's Foreign Ministry announced Xi's participation on Thursday, confirming that the Chinese President will attend the two-day summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. "At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13," the ministry announced in social media posts.

Xi's visit comes as India and China continue efforts to stabilise their bilateral relationship following the deadly Galwan clashes of 2020. India has repeatedly underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas as a key prerequisite for the continued development and progress of bilateral ties.

—IANS

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