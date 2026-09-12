September 12, 2026 11:13 AM हिंदी

Ganesh Acharya on working on qawwali with Anil Kapoor: We created something that complemented his jhakaas style

Ganesh Acharya on working on qawwali with Anil Kapoor: We created something that complemented his jhakaas style

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who has worked with actor Anil Kapoor for the first time with a qawaali on “India Ke Top 1%”, said that the two have created something that “complemented his jhakaas style”.

Ganesh, who directed and choreographed the Qawwali, shared, “It is wonderful to see the song receiving so much love and going viral. Baat Khatki Toh Jeet Pakki is culturally rooted and has a hook that stays with you.”

He said that the moment he had visualised the energy the moment he heard it.

Ganesh added: “The moment I heard it, I could visualise the energy and celebration we could create on screen.”

“I had wanted to work with Anil sir for a long time, and I’m glad Star Plus brought us together for India Ke Top 1 percent. Since this was his first Qawwali performance, we created something that complemented his jhakaas style. His infectious energy elevated our vision and turned the song into a celebration,” Ganesh added.

Talking about the show, Anil, on August 7, had said that every challenge in the reality show tests observation, logic, presence of mind, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

Anil said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to announce that India Ke Top 1% premieres on 5th September. Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special.

After running across the globe in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the USA, the internationally acclaimed format The 1% Club is now making its much-awaited debut in India.

The show offers a refreshing take on the quiz genre, where it's not about how much you know, but how you think. Designed for everyone, the format allows people of every age to play along from home, turning every living room into a shared family game night.

The show airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure respond to CINTAA ‘document chori’ allegations: Degrading to all 9,000 actors

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure respond to CINTAA ‘document chori’ allegations: Degrading to all 9,000 actors

India shapes next chapter of digital financial journey: RBI

India shaping next chapter of digital financial journey: RBI

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House

Vietnam PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi to attend 18th BRICS summit

Vietnam PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi to attend 18th BRICS summit

Ganesh Acharya on working on qawwali with Anil Kapoor: We created something that complemented his jhakaas style

Ganesh Acharya on working on qawwali with Anil Kapoor: We created something that complemented his jhakaas style

China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou-Delhi flights

China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou-Delhi flights

Nani: 'The Paradise' is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally! (Photo:IANS/PR)

Nani: 'The Paradise' is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally!

INS Sudarshini hosts Italian Navy Chief at Livorno, strengthens India-Italy maritime ties

INS Sudarshini hosts Italian Navy Chief at Livorno, strengthens India-Italy maritime ties

Neha Dhupia: Becoming a mother has made me very shaky

Neha Dhupia: Becoming a mother has made me very shaky

PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali hold bilateral meet at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali hold bilateral meet at Hyderabad House