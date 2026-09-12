Ganesh Acharya on working on qawwali with Anil Kapoor: We created something that complemented his jhakaas style

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who has worked with actor Anil Kapoor for the first time with a qawaali on “India Ke Top 1%”, said that the two have created something that “complemented his jhakaas style”.

Ganesh, who directed and choreographed the Qawwali, shared, “It is wonderful to see the song receiving so much love and going viral. Baat Khatki Toh Jeet Pakki is culturally rooted and has a hook that stays with you.”

He said that the moment he had visualised the energy the moment he heard it.

Ganesh added: “The moment I heard it, I could visualise the energy and celebration we could create on screen.”

“I had wanted to work with Anil sir for a long time, and I’m glad Star Plus brought us together for India Ke Top 1 percent. Since this was his first Qawwali performance, we created something that complemented his jhakaas style. His infectious energy elevated our vision and turned the song into a celebration,” Ganesh added.

Talking about the show, Anil, on August 7, had said that every challenge in the reality show tests observation, logic, presence of mind, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

Anil said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to announce that India Ke Top 1% premieres on 5th September. Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special.

After running across the globe in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the USA, the internationally acclaimed format The 1% Club is now making its much-awaited debut in India.

The show offers a refreshing take on the quiz genre, where it's not about how much you know, but how you think. Designed for everyone, the format allows people of every age to play along from home, turning every living room into a shared family game night.

The show airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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