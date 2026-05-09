Neetu Kapoor reveals she's always fighting with Alia Bhatt over parenting Raha

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Veteran star Neetu Kapoor has opened up on how her daughter-in-law and herself indulge in little fights over parenting Raha.

The actress who appeared on actress Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her, Neetu highlighted how Alia is strict with Raha while she loves to spoil her a little.

“Alia is a disciplinarian. She is teaching her the right things,” said Neetu.

Praising Alia’s parenting choices, she added, “No TV, no unnecessary exposure, and she’s very particular about what Raha consumes. I am always fighting with her. I say, ‘Come on, let me give her one chocolate.’ But Alia says, ‘No, sugar is not good for her.’ I tell her, ‘I’m the grandmother, let me spoil her a little.’”

The actessss further showered praise on Alia Bhatt, calling her a “great mother” to granddaughter Raha. The actress also revealed that while little Raha shares a fun bond with father Ranbir Kapoor, she listens to her mother more because Alia is the disciplinarian at home.

Speaking about Raha and her parenting dynamic, Neetu said, “Raha listens to Alia, and Alia is a great mother. Ranbir is more like a friend. He chills with her, does all the fun things with her, but children are always a little more scared of their mother.”

Neetu further shared that today’s parents are more careful because of digital exposure and social media. “I think social media scares them. Children can get addicted to screens very quickly, and today there’s so much exposure all around,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022,the same year when they got married.

--IANS

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