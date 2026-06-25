NEET retest: Not just end of ordeal, NTA’s student-centric focus presents model for future

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The retest of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was conducted with all fairness and without any major hiccups on June 21 across the country by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the central agency under the Ministry of Education for conducting multiple national-level competitive exams for admission to higher institutions.

This came as major relief for over 22 lakh medical aspirants as well as the NTA, particularly in light of intense criticism and backlash after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET exams due to paper leaks. The exams also marked an end to the ordeal for students and their parents.

For conducting the NEET re-examinations, the NTA not only plugged all gaps but also created a robust framework to ensure smooth examinations and addressed the concerns of anxious and distressed students by adding a 'human touch' to its preparations.

The NTA made extensive arrangements, ranging from essentials like drinking water to a series of “thoughtful measures” to extract the best out of the competing students. Many education experts saw the exams, not just a “big success” but as something “designed entirely around students”.

A look at the humane steps undertaken during the June 21 retest showed NTA’s commitment to students:

Clean drinking water to counselling

When students walked into examination centres for the NEET (UG) re-exams, they were greeted not just by invigilators but by a carefully designed environment built around their comfort, dignity, and peace of mind.

The NTA undertook a series of thoughtful, student-first measures to ensure that every candidate could perform at their best -- free from stress, physical discomfort, or logistical anxiety.

Cool, Comfortable, and Well-Lit

Every examination centre was equipped with adequate lighting, fans and power backup systems to ensure uninterrupted comfort throughout the session.

Hydration as a right, not a privilege

Students were permitted to carry their own clear, transparent water bottles into the examination hall -- a practical measure that respected candidates' individual needs and reduced unnecessary anxiety during a high-pressure session.

Medical and diabetic accommodations

Basic first aid and medical support were stationed at centres. Diabetic candidates were permitted to carry permitted items such as fruits and sugar tablets.

Ballpoint pen provided at exam centres

To streamline entry and reduce the risk of malpractice, NTA provided black ballpoint pens at the venue. Students were relieved of carrying stationery, and the examination hall was kept free of unnecessary items.

More time for exams

The examination window was also extended by 15 minutes from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., ensuring that invigilation formalities did not eat into the students' actual test-taking time. Every minute of the exam belonged to the student.

The question booklet itself was redesigned with four pages of rough workspace, double that of earlier.

Tele-MANAS: A helpline for the heart

Perhaps the most quietly significant initiative was the integration of Tele-MANAS (Helpline: 14416) -- the government's mental health support service -- as part of the examination ecosystem.

Those students experiencing exam-related stress or anxiety were made to interact with the trained counsellors, who not only comforted them with valuable guidance but also helped lift their spirits.

The string of measures undertaken by the NTA shows that there was a 'fundamental shift' in the way competitive examinations are conducted. The exam's focus was not just on conducting smooth exams but also on hand-holding students the moment they walked into the examination centres.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG re-examinations on June 21 at more than 5,000 centres across the country, and also 14 centres abroad. The re-examinations also saw the NTA mobilising Central machinery and engaging various government departments to conduct the exams. Around seven lakh officials, including police teams, observers and examination staff, were mobilised across the country, and this was done in just one month.

The scale of extensive preparations by the NTA also earned it praise from various quarters, including a plethora of students who appeared relieved and relaxed over the successful execution of the re-examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applauded the successful conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination on Wednesday. He said that the exercise demonstrated a "whole-of-government" approach and was organised “smoothly and with integrity”.

PM Modi, speaking at the cabinet meet on Wednesday, commended all the ministers involved in the exercise for fool-proof planning and execution and urged that the same coordinated model be adopted for similar occasions in the future.

--IANS

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