'NEET discussion will expose Oppn's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MP Nitin Nabin on Thursday said that the Opposition was "running away" from discussing the paper leak issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, as doing so would "expose their double standards".

He also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to set up fast-track courts in paper leak cases, saying that the government is committed to ensuring a bright future for the youth.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House during a protest by the NDA, BJP chief Nabin said: "The NDA government is fully prepared to discuss every issue related to the future of students and youth. But Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and the entire opposition are running away from the discussion because they know that their double standards will be exposed once the debate takes place in the Parliament. We openly challenge them to come to the floor of the House and discuss NEET and every issue concerning students and youth."

Asserting that the BJP and the NDA government are ready to answer every question, he said: "I know that Rahul Gandhi and his group will never come forward for discussion because of their history of misleading and betraying the youth for the last 50-60 years. Today the NDA government has given the right direction to the future of the youths by opening schools and colleges across the country."

Nabin emphasised that today's youth are known for startups and unicorns and creating a self-sufficient India.

Moreover, he accused the Opposition of viewing youths as "stone pelters".

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, and we are committed to ensuring a bright future for the youths. Strict action will be taken against the exam irregularities," the BJP chief added.

Referring to PM Modi's directive on setting up fast-track courts, Nabin said: "We have said this before, and we continue to say that we are ready for an investigation into every matter. We will bring fast-track courts so that whoever is guilty or accused is brought to justice. We will ensure that no accused is spared. And when PM Narendra Modi takes a resolution, the country and the world know that he sees it through to its conclusion."

--IANS

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