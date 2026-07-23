NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The dominance of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the equity options (premium value) segment has decreased over the past three financial years, with its market share shrinking by more than 22 per cent, according to data from the exchange's annual reports and Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The data showed that NSE's market share in the equity options (premium value) segment stood at 96.9 per cent in FY24. It declined to 87.4 per cent in FY25 and further dropped to 74.71 per cent in FY26.

This translates into a decline of 22.2 per cent over the three-year period, indicating rising competition in the derivatives market.

However, the exchange continues to maintain a dominant position in other key segments.

In the equity cash segment, NSE's market share was at 92.7 per cent in FY24, 93.6 per cent in FY25 and 92.99 per cent in FY26.

Similarly, in the equity futures segment, the exchange's market share was at 99.9 per cent in FY24 and FY25, before marginally easing to 99.79 per cent in FY26.

Additionally, the data also pointed to a weakening operational performance ahead of the exchange's proposed initial public offering (IPO).

According to figures disclosed in the RHP, NSE's total revenue from operations declined to Rs 16,601.30 crore in FY26 from Rs 17,140.67 crore in FY25, a year-on-year decline of more than 3 per cent.

Its largest revenue source -- transaction charges -- also fell to Rs 13,057.01 crore from Rs 13,635.76 crore a year earlier, a decline of about 4 per cent.

Revenue from clearing and settlement services dropped 21.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 251.45 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 321.34 crore in FY25.

However, no response was received from the NSE to the queries sent regarding its performance.

--IANS

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