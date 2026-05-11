Japan’s Ibaraki launches reward programme for tips on illegal foreign workers

Tokyo, May 11 (IANS) A programme to reward people for reporting businesses that hire illegal foreign workers was launched by Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday, local media highlighted.

According to the details available, the government will report the employers to the police after verifying the information as accurate, and the tipster will receive a reward of 10,000 yen (USD 64) if the information leads to an enforcement action.

“The programme was introduced after the prefecture said it had the highest number of undocumented foreign workers among the country's 47 prefectures for four consecutive years,” Japan's leading Kyodo news agency reported.

The local government emphasised that foreign workers are necessary amid severe labour shortages, and the crackdown on businesses hiring illegals will help in addressing human rights violations.

According to the report, the programme was announced in February but the local civic groups and bar associations raised concerns about it fostering discrimination and social division.

“According to the prefecture's guidelines, reporting will be limited to businesses hiring, brokering or suspected of facilitating illegal employment, and information submitted with malicious intent or about individuals based on their appearance or nationality will not be accepted,” Kyodo report noted.

A protest was staged on Monday morning outside the prefectural government office by around 10 members of a civic group, calling for the withdrawal of the programme.

According to the prefecture, “reports can be filed through the prefectural website by providing personal information such as name, address and phone number, and must include a copy of identification, such as a driver's license,” added the report.

Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa, at a press conference in April, said that correcting illegal acts is "a fundamental responsibility" of the local government, after receiving requests from multiple organisations for the programme to be scrapped.

"It is totally different from the exclusion of foreigners," he added.

–IANS

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