NDC delegation from India discusses defence ties with Canadian counterparts

Ottawa, June 4 (IANS) A delegation from National Defence College (NDC) of India met counterparts in the Department of National Defence and Global Affairs Canada to identify ways to enhance defence ties between the two nations.

A 16-member delegation from National Defence College from India is currently on a five-day visit to Canada.

In a statement on X, the Indian High Commission in Canada stated, "The delegation, which includes officers from Indian Armed Forces, Civil Services and five officers from Friendly Foreign Countries, interacted with counterparts in the Department of National Defence and Global Affairs Canada with a view to identify avenues to enhance India-Canada defence ties. They will also meet academia and visit key defence related institutions in Canada during their visit."

Earlier in May, India and Canada discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation while exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration across several other sectors.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Canada's Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence Kelvin Brosseau on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations stated, "Both sides discussed ways to strengthen India-Canada defence cooperation and explored opportunities for deeper collaboration across key domains, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations."

In March, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rob Oliphant on the sidelines of Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) in the UK. The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral engagement and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"On the sidelines of CFAMM26, held a bilateral meeting with Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Building on the recent renewed momentum in India–Canada ties and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India, the discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral engagement and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest," he wrote on X.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg to review progress in bilateral ties.

--IANS

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