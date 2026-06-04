June 04, 2026 3:00 PM हिंदी

NDC delegation from India discusses defence ties with Canadian counterparts

NDC delegation from India discusses defence ties with Canadian counterparts

Ottawa, June 4 (IANS) A delegation from National Defence College (NDC) of India met counterparts in the Department of National Defence and Global Affairs Canada to identify ways to enhance defence ties between the two nations.

A 16-member delegation from National Defence College from India is currently on a five-day visit to Canada.

In a statement on X, the Indian High Commission in Canada stated, "The delegation, which includes officers from Indian Armed Forces, Civil Services and five officers from Friendly Foreign Countries, interacted with counterparts in the Department of National Defence and Global Affairs Canada with a view to identify avenues to enhance India-Canada defence ties. They will also meet academia and visit key defence related institutions in Canada during their visit."

Earlier in May, India and Canada discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation while exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration across several other sectors.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Canada's Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence Kelvin Brosseau on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations stated, "Both sides discussed ways to strengthen India-Canada defence cooperation and explored opportunities for deeper collaboration across key domains, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations."

In March, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rob Oliphant on the sidelines of Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) in the UK. The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral engagement and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"On the sidelines of CFAMM26, held a bilateral meeting with Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Building on the recent renewed momentum in India–Canada ties and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India, the discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral engagement and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest," he wrote on X.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg to review progress in bilateral ties.

--IANS

akl/rad

LATEST NEWS

Ilaiyaraaja pays glorious tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam: No one understood a composer's vision faster! (Photo Credit: Ilaiyaraaja/X)

Ilaiyaraaja pays glorious tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam: No one understood a composer's vision faster!

Masaba Gupta wishes birthday to 'best Mama' Neena Gupta: Cruising through life in her own sweet way

Masaba Gupta wishes birthday to 'best Mama' Neena Gupta: Cruising through life in her own sweet way

70 pc Indian AI users save a full workday weekly: Report

70 pc Indian AI users save a full workday weekly: Report

Paul Mashatile visits signal new push in India–South Africa economic and strategic partnership: Report

Paul Mashatile visits signal new push in India–South Africa economic and strategic partnership: Report

Jaismine becomes No. 1; Vishva, Priya burst into Top 3 in World Boxing rankings

Jaismine climbs to No. 1; Vishva, Priya burst into Top 3 in World Boxing rankings

'Mexico can achieve something special at FIFA World Cup 2026': Paunovic

'Mexico can achieve something special at FIFA World Cup 2026': Paunovic

ICC delegation visits Bangladesh to meet stakeholders ahead of BCB elections

ICC delegation visits Bangladesh to meet stakeholders ahead of BCB elections

pm-modi-venezuelas-rodriguez-explore-new-avenues-of-cooperation-in-several-sectors

PM Modi, Venezuela's Rodriguez explore new avenues of cooperation in several sectors

Mrunal Thakur shares a heartwarming moment with her father

Mrunal Thakur shares a heartwarming moment with her father

Man City's opening bid for Elliot Anderson rejected by Forest

Man City's opening bid for Elliot Anderson rejected by Forest