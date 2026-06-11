June 11, 2026 3:09 AM हिंदी

NDA hails PM Modi's 12-year governance milestone, calls it era of 'Performance-Oriented Leadership'

NDA hails PM Modi's 12-year governance milestone, calls it era of 'Performance-Oriented Leadership'

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday passed a resolution marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, describing it as a defining phase of "people-centric development, participative democracy and performance-oriented governance".

The resolution was adopted at a high-level NDA meeting in New Delhi, where coalition allies congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms, having completed 4,399 days in office.

The NDA also said India had seen 13 Prime Ministers in the preceding 62 years, highlighting what it called the "exceptional continuity" of leadership under PM Modi.

The proposal was moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, seconded by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and supported by leaders, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Minister Anupriya Patel read out the resolution.

The NDA statement said the past 12 years have witnessed major structural reforms, including the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), labour reforms, repeal of obsolete laws, banking sector recapitalisation, and a sharp decline in non-performing assets.

It said India had moved from being grouped among the "Fragile Five" economies to becoming one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

The alliance credited the Narendra Modi government with expanding India's startup ecosystem and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, drones, space technology, and advanced manufacturing.

It highlighted the rise of digital infrastructure, particularly the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as a global benchmark in digital finance.

On infrastructure, the NDA cited railway modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, introduction of Vande Bharat trains, expansion of airport connectivity under the UDAN scheme, and the development of multimodal transport hubs.

It also referred to the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the PRAGATI platform, saying that projects worth around Rs 90 lakh crore have been accelerated through improved coordination.

The resolution also emphasised welfare measures, claiming that more than 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty.

It highlighted initiatives such as PM-Kisan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Drone Didi, PM-JANMAN for tribal welfare, and housing, sanitation, and financial inclusion schemes aimed at last-mile delivery.

On defence and security, the NDA cited surgical strikes, air strikes, Operation Sindoor, the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff post, and the 'One Rank One Pension' implementation as key milestones.

It said that India has taken a strong stand against terrorism while strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing under the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In foreign policy, the NDA said India's global standing has improved significantly, noting increased diplomatic outreach, vaccine diplomacy during Covid-19, the adoption of International Day of Yoga by 190 countries, and efforts to bring back stolen antiquities and promote millets globally.

The resolution also highlighted the NDA's political expansion, saying that the alliance now governs states representing more than three-fourths of India's population and territory, and has expanded its presence across multiple regions since 2014.

Reaffirming its commitment to the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047", the NDA said it would continue working for inclusive development and cooperative federalism.

The meeting concluded with formal adoption of the resolution, moved by Chandrababu Naidu and supported by alliance partners across the NDA spectrum, marking what the coalition described as a renewed commitment to national development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

--IANS

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