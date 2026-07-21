NCW sets up three expert panels to safeguard women's reproductive rights in ART and IVF

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted three specialised expert groups to examine the ethical, legislative, regulatory and medical aspects of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) services, with a particular emphasis on protecting women's reproductive rights.

The initiative was formally launched during the first meeting of the Expert Committee on ART, IVF Clinics and Protection of Women's Reproductive Rights, convened by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

The meeting marked the beginning of the Committee's deliberations to carry out a comprehensive review of the ethical, legal, regulatory and medical dimensions associated with ART and IVF services in the country.

The meeting was attended by members of the Expert Committee constituted by the National Commission for Women, including Justice (Retd.) Asha Menon, Chairperson of the Committee.

The deliberations were also attended by Richa Saxena, Scientist C in the ART and Surrogacy Division of the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who represented the Ministry during the meeting.

Bringing together experts from the judiciary, medical fraternity, legal profession, public administration and the social sector, the meeting served as a platform for discussions on the rapidly evolving ART and IVF ecosystem. Members shared their views and recommendations on the emerging challenges in the sector while stressing the need for a regulatory framework that is balanced, rights-based and accountable.

To facilitate an in-depth examination of the various issues linked to ART and IVF services, the Expert Committee decided to constitute three thematic groups, each entrusted with specific areas for detailed study and recommendations.

"The Ethical Group will examine issues relating to informed consent, reproductive autonomy, privacy and confidentiality, donor management, embryo-related matters, prevention of exploitation, and other ethical concerns pertaining to the protection of women's reproductive rights," the Commission said.

The Commission further stated that the Legislative and Regulatory Group will review the existing legal and regulatory framework governing ART and IVF services, assess implementation mechanisms, identify regulatory and enforcement gaps, and recommend appropriate legal, institutional and policy reforms.

"The Medical and Preventive Group will examine clinical protocols, laboratory practices, patient safety measures, quality standards, record maintenance, biological traceability, preventive safeguards, and national and international best practices relating to ART and IVF services," it added.

--IANS

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