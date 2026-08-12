Indian, Australian Navies discuss enhancing operational interoperability, capability-building cooperation

Canberra, Aug 12 (IANS) The Indian and Australian navies held discussions on strengthening operational interoperability and expanding bilateral cooperation in capability building and training, with a focus on further deepening maritime collaboration between the two countries.

The discussions were held during the 17th Navy-to-Navy Staff talks between the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy in Australia's Sydney from August 11-12.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "The 17th Indian Navy–Royal Australian Navy Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks were held in Sydney from 11-12 Aug 26, co-chaired by RAdm Sachin Reuben Sequeira, ACNS (FCI), and RAdm Christopher Smith, Commander Australian Fleet. Building on the strong India-Australia maritime partnership, discussions focused on enhancing operational interoperability, increasing the complexity of bilateral exercises, and advancing cooperation in capability building and training."

"The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of Indian Navy and Australian Navy towards a stronger and more interoperable maritime partnership," it added.

Earlier, Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in the Exercise Pitch Black 26 at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin in Australia from July 20 to August 7. The IAF contingent comprised highly skilled Air Warriors, including pilots, engineers, technicians, controllers, and other subject-matter experts.

"Mission accomplished. Skies mastered. Partnerships strengthened. Ex Pitch Black 26 concluded with intense multinational air operations as the Indian Air Force operated side-by-side with partner Air Forces — elevating interoperability, exchanging hard-earned expertise, and refining combat readiness under realistic conditions. Every mission and interaction delivered mutual gains in tactics, procedures, and professional excellence," Indian Air Force - Media Coordination Centre posted on X.

Pitch Black is the Royal Australian Air Force's biennial international air combat exercise, and this year more than 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from 21 partner nations have showcased their ability to work together for the past three weeks, according to the statement released by the Australian Government Defence Department.

This year, Japan Air Self-Defence Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft and Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft participated in the exercise for the first time.

"Exercise Pitch Black 26 provides an excellent opportunity to validate expeditionary air operations over extended distances, enhance multinational interoperability and strengthen professional partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise will enable participating air forces to operate in a realistic and challenging multinational environment, fostering greater operational synergy and mutual understanding. The IAF has previously participated in the 2018, 2022 and 2024 editions of the exercise, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and regional security," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

In a statement, Exercise Commander of Pitch Black 26, Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) Matthew McCormack, said the exercise had delivered significant operational and relationship-building outcomes for all participating nations.

The IAF contingent also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the opening ceremony of Exercise Pitch Black 2026 at Darwin.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Australia, where he held meetings with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and business leaders and addressed the Indian diaspora at an event at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium, which was attended by 35,000 people, and included speeches from Albanese and Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan.

--IANS

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