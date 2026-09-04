Jubin Nautiyal expresses gratitude to PM Modi for choosing his song to celebrate Lord Krishna on Janmashtami

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has crooned the song ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’, is honoured to have PM Modi choosing his song to celebrate Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt Janmashtami post featuring Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful rendition of ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’, adding a deeply devotional musical touch to the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth.

Talking about the post, Jubin Nautiyal shared, “It’s truly an honour that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has once again chosen one of my songs to celebrate Shri Krishna this Janmashtami. Music finds its highest purpose when it becomes part of our nation’s shared emotions. Deeply grateful and humbled”.

The devotional song with its profound expression of surrender, devotion and faith, finds a heartfelt voice in Jubin Nautiyal, whose emotive vocals bring its spiritual essence closer to listeners.

The song gains even deeper resonance through the Janmashtami video shared by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, in which he is seen bowing in reverence before Lord Krishna. As the Prime Minister pays his respects to Lord Krishna, the song becomes a natural musical expression of the devotion at the heart of Janmashtami.

The song is composed by Raaj Aashoo with lyrics furnished by Murali Agarwal, the rendition preserves the bhajan’s spiritual purity while allowing Jubin’s voice to bring its message of faith and surrender to life.

‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’ is an eternal devotional song that reflects unwavering devotion and the deep connection between a devotee and the divine. The song is available to stream on the T-Series YouTube channel.

--IANS

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