Navi Pillay‘s Nobel honour brings pride to ancestral family in TN's Dindigul

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) The award of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has sparked celebrations among her relatives in Pazhaya Vattalagundu in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district, bringing international recognition close to home.

For the family, the honour has revived memories of ancestral migration and a reunion nearly two decades ago.

Relatives say Pillay’s forefathers left the town for Sri Lanka in 1890 before moving to South Africa in search of a livelihood.

Muthumani, a relative, said Pillay was the daughter of his grandfather’s elder brother. Despite generations overseas, the family continued to cherish its connection with Pazhaya Vattalagundu, also known as Batlagundu.

“She pursued higher education in law, overcame numerous challenges and achieved great success, bringing pride to our entire family,” he said, wishing her good health and continued success.

The Nobel announcement has also renewed interest in photographs from Pillay’s visit to the town in 2007.

According to relatives, she travelled to Rameswaram to perform religious rites following her father’s death before meeting family members in Pazhaya Vattalagundu.

Tirupathi, who described Pillay as his aunt, said he was a young child during the visit but still treasured the family photographs. “They came here, enquired about everyone’s well-being and extended whatever help they could,” he recalled.

He said the award had brought the family happiness and pride.

The relatives said her success had given renewed significance to those memories.

Born in Durban on September 23, 1941, Pillay grew up facing poverty and apartheid discrimination.

She studied law at the University of Natal and earned a doctorate from Harvard Law School in 1988. Her career included defending anti-apartheid activists and becoming the first non-white woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court in 1995.

She subsequently served at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

At the Rwanda tribunal, she helped deliver the landmark 1998 Akayesu judgment, which recognised that rape and sexual violence could constitute genocide under specified circumstances.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee honoured her efforts to promote peace and international law.

For her Dindigul relatives, that global recognition carries a deeply personal meaning: a family connection preserved through stories and photographs has become a source of pride for their ancestral town and the wider Tamil community.

--IANS

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