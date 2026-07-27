‘Nation salutes its brave personnel’: VP Radhakrishnan, Amit Shah extend wishes on CRPF Raising Day

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday led greetings on the 87th Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), paying tribute to the force’s courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s internal security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended their wishes, praising the CRPF’s outstanding service and contributions to national security.

In a post on X, Vice President Radhakrishnan said: “Warm greetings to all personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on their Raising Day. With exemplary courage, unwavering dedication and the highest standards of professionalism, the CRPF has made an invaluable contribution to safeguarding the nation’s unity, integrity and internal security. The nation salutes its brave personnel for their valour, sacrifice and steadfast devotion to duty.”

Extending his greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X: “Greetings to the CRPF personnel and their family members on their Raising Day. Since its foundation, the @crpfindia has set countless milestones of pride by winning every battle to ensure India’s internal security. Whether it is stamping out Naxalism or shielding India’s peace and progress with resolute valor, the force has always lived up to the nation’s expectations. A Proud salute to the warriors who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated the CRPF, posting on X: “Congratulations on the Central Reserve Police Force’s Foundation Day, a symbol of indomitable courage, valor, bravery, and sacrifice, and respectful salutations to the valiant soldiers.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the brave personnel of the CRPF always remain vigilant for the nation's internal security.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the brave personnel of the ‘Central Reserve Police Force’ and their families on the Foundation Day of @crpfindia, who remain ever vigilant for the nation’s internal security with indomitable courage, discipline, and dedication. We all take pride in our valiant soldiers who remain steadfast in the service of the nation even in adverse circumstances. Jai Hind,” he said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was founded as the Crown Representative’s Police on July 27, 1939, and was renamed under the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949, following India’s Independence. It is the country’s largest Central Armed Police Force functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The CRPF plays a pivotal role in maintaining internal security, combating insurgency and Left-Wing Extremism, assisting states in maintaining law and order, conducting counter-insurgency operations, securing elections and responding to emergencies across the country.

--IANS

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