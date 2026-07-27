Mandakini reminisces about 'Julie Julie' with Mithun Chakraborty, says ‘some songs never fade’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Mandakini took a trip down memory lane by revisiting one of her most-loved songs, 'Julie Julie', on Monday.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a video clip from the iconic track and captioned it, "Some songs never fade... 'Julie Julie' is stealing hearts once again. Who's listening on repeat?"

Talking about the iconic song, 'Julie Julie Johny Ka Dil Tumpe Aaya Julie' is touted to be one of the most popular songs from the 1988 film 'Jeete Hain Shaan Se'.

The peppy number featured Mandakini alongside Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty and became a chartbuster upon its release.

Composed by Anu Malik, the song was sung by Anu Malik and Kavita Krishnamurthy, while the lyrics were penned by Indeevar.

Talking about Mandakini, the actress rose to nationwide fame with Raj Kapoor's 1985 classic 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', where her portrayal of Ganga.

She later appeared in films such as 'Dance Dance', 'Pyaar Karke Dekho', 'Jeete Hain Shaan Se', 'Naag Naagin' and 'Sheshnaag', establishing herself as one of the popular actresses of the late 1980s.

Mandakini stepped away from films for many years after marriage and currently is seen active on her social media account where she shares fun details about her iconic movies and songs.

For the uninitiated, Mandakini is married to former Buddhist monk Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. The couple tied the knot in the early 1990s, and the couple is blessed with two children, a son, Rabbil Thakur, and a daughter, Rabze Innaya Thakur.

–IANS

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