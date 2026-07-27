Jasmine Sandlas calls her dancers and band her ‘backbone’, fans her ‘earth angels’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Popular singer Jasmine Sandlas is basking in the love she received from her gig in Bengaluru after what she described as the best performance of her career.

The singer first shared a video from her performance on stage on a “Dhurandhar” track and called her dancers and band her "backbone" and affectionately labelled her fans as "earth angels.”

“Bengaluru !! I have never felt a love like this before. My dream team put on the best show I have ever performed. I am so proud of my dancers and my band. They are my backbone.

Protected by God. Supported by my fans (Earth Angels),” she wrote as the caption.

Jasmine’s first ever song was "Muskan", which was released in 2008 and became a hit. In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Kick.

Her latest hits are "Shararat", "Jaiye Sajna" from the "Dhurandhar" franchise, "Taras" for the movie Munjya 2024 and "Nasha" for Raid-2 2025. She also received several awards, including the "Most Popular Song of the Year 2016". She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

It was in May, when the singer announced her ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’ and said that it isn’t just about playing a bigger venue but about creating a space where her music and the audience become one pulse.

She had then said that the tour is creating a space where her music and the audience become one pulse.

On July 17, spoke about the success of the opening show of her first-ever Dream Girl Tour, where she introduced her fiance Shekhar, on stage during the Delhi concert.

Jasmine shared a string of images from her Delhi gig. It also included a picture of her hugging her beau Shekhar after she introduced him to the world by saying:“This is my man. He put a ring on it.”

She tagged the experience "still feels like a dream".

Jasmine wrote in the caption: “The first show of the Dream Girl Tour still feels like a dream. I am not ready to talk about it. Thank you Delhi.”

--IANS

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