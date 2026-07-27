Pankaj Tripathi: Never imagined that stories I would become a part of would travel across the world

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be feted with the 'Artist of Distinction' honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The overwhelmed actor says that coming from a small village in Bihar, he never imagined that the stories he would become a part of would travel across the world and be celebrated.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, Pankaj said in a statement: ”To be soon receiving the 'Artist of Distinction' honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling.”

“As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography.”

Talking about journey getting the recognition, the star said: “To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful. Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love.”

“This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner".

Over the years, Pankaj has given out hits such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey, Masaan, Criminal Justice, OMG 2 and Main Atal Hoon to name a few.

He added, ”What makes this honour even more memorable is that I will be attending the festival in person for the very first time.”

“I am looking forward to interacting with audiences in Australia, celebrating the incredible journey of Indian cinema, and sharing this moment with fellow artists from across the industry. My heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for this honour. It is something I will always cherish."

Mitu Bowmick Lange, the director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said, ”Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors of our generation, an artist whose performances transcend language, geography and culture.”

“His extraordinary ability to bring authenticity, empathy and quiet power to every character has made him one of the most respected voices in Indian cinema today. It is our absolute privilege to honour Pankaj Tripathi with the 'Artist of Distinction' Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 will take place from August 13 to 23.

--IANS

dc/