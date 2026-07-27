Saanvie Tallwar shares why ‘Komolika’ remains television's most iconic villain

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Saanvie Tallwar believes that television may never witness another villain quite like the iconic 'Komolika.'

Reflecting on how audience viewing habits have evolved over the years, she told IANS that the explosion of entertainment platforms and endless content choices has made it difficult for any single negative character to leave the kind of lasting impression that Komolika once did. Saanvie noted that changing times and shifting audience preferences have redefined how viewers connect with on-screen characters.

When asked why no television villain has been able to match the impact of Komolika, Saanvie said that times have changed and so have audience preferences. She explained that earlier, viewers had limited entertainment options, which allowed characters to stay connected with audiences for a longer period.

“I completely agree. Times have changed and so have audience preferences. Earlier, people had fewer entertainment options, so television characters stayed with viewers for a long time. Today there are countless platforms and endless content. People have so many choices that it becomes difficult for any one character to leave a lasting impact, even if the performance is excellent.”

Komolika remains one of the most iconic and glamorous antagonists in the history of Indian television. The character, known for her distinctive style and scheming persona, became a household name as the primary antagonist of the popular soap opera “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.”

Urvashi Dholakia brought the original Komolika to life in the first season, which aired from 2001 to 2008. Years later, Hina Khan stepped into the role for the reboot, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2,” which premiered in 2018.

Speaking about the biggest positive change in the television industry, the ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’ actress highlighted the rise of multiple platforms as a major development. The actress said that the expansion of platforms has created more opportunities for artists than ever before. “The biggest positive change is the availability of multiple platforms. There are more opportunities than ever before. Competition has increased, but having more choices is definitely a positive development for artists.”

Saanvie Tallwar recently featured in the psychological thriller and horror-infused family drama web series 'Khamosh Aahatein.

--IANS

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