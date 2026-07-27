Rosie Huntington-Whiteley pens b’day note for beau Jason Statham: The action man who does it all

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has penned a heartfelt birthday message for her beau Jason Statham, calling him their "number one" and "the action man who does it all."

Huntington-Whiteley shared a string of images on Instagram from their getaway featuring her alongside the birthday boy with their two children. She described her partner as their family's constant source of strength, laughter and safety in the caption section.

“Happy birthday to our favourite guy. Our number one. The action man who does it all. Holds it down. Makes us laugh. Keeps us safe. Our everyday inspiration. We love you with all our hearts. Forever and always,” she wrote as the caption.

It was in 2010 when Statham and Huntington-Whiteley started dating. Their relationship was confirmed in 2016 after they got engaged. Their son was born in 2017. Huntington-Whiteley announced she was expecting their second baby in 2021.

Talking about Statham, he is known for his tough, gritty, or violent characters in action thriller films, and has been credited for leading the resurgence of action films during the 2000s and 2010s.

Statham began practising Chinese martial arts, kickboxing, and karate in his youth while working at local market stalls. He is also an avid footballer and diver.

Statham’s work includes Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. He went on to play supporting roles in the American action films Turn It Up, Ghosts of Mars and The One.

In the Transporter film series, he was seen playing the title role, which skyrocketed his status as an action star. In 2003, he appeared in the ensemble heist action film The Italian Job.

He went on to star in commercially successful films such as Crank, The Bank Job, The Mechanic, Homefront, Mechanic: Resurrection, The Meg, Wrath of Man, Meg 2: The Trench, and The Beekeeper, among others.

Statham has also starred as Lee Christmas in the ensemble action film series The Expendables.

--IANS

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