July 27, 2026 12:03 PM हिंदी

'Focused on performance, not records': Mirabai Chanu turns attention to Asiad after CWG glory

Glasgow, July 27 (IANS) Fresh off winning her third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, the Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Saikhom revealed that records were never her primary goal; instead, she was focusing on the areas she needs to work on to keep herself fully ready for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan next month.

Mirabai was always the heavy favourite in the 48kg women's weightlifting, and the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist absolutely dominated the field to win gold. She set a Commonwealth Games record in the Snatch by lifting 85kg, then bombed another Games record of 105 kg in the Clean & Jerk to complete a hat-trick of Commonwealth golds for the Indian.

Overall, this was her fourth CWG medal, having won silver in the 48kg category at Glasgow 2014 before striking gold at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

"I wasn't really focused on breaking a record. My primary goal was my performance and identifying areas I need to improve before the Asian Games," said Mirabai, who will be moving back to her pet 49kg category for another attempt at an Asian Games medal in Nagoya.

Mirabai first competed in the continental showpiece at the age of 19, finishing ninth at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. She was later forced to withdraw from the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta due to a back injury. The closest she came to a medal was at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where a hip injury dashed her hopes after coming agonisingly close to sealing a podium finish with a fourth spot.

Standing atop the podium proved to be an overwhelming moment after months of gruelling preparation and overcoming physical setbacks, as the star lifter failed to resist tears when the national anthem played after Commonwealth Games gold.

"I was overwhelmed with emotion. Training brought many challenges, including injuries, and standing on the podium brought all those sacrifices back to mind. When your hard work pays off and the national anthem plays, tears come naturally. The tears I shed on the podium were pure joy," Mirabai shared.

Addressing the high expectations that come with competing at the elite level, the Manipuri athlete said, "Every competition comes with pressure, but we have to handle it. It was especially important for me because I wanted to perform well in weightlifting and win a medal for India. I gave my absolute best and did everything I could. I am delighted to have won India's first gold medal at these Games."

--IANS

bc/

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