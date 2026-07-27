Gautami Kapoor backs Ram Kapoor amid 'Lock Upp' secrets row: Hope you feel lighter

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Gautami Kapoor has extended her unwavering support to husband Ram Kapoor, yet again, after he opened up about deeply personal secrets on the reality show 'Lock Upp', a few days ago.

Sharing a fan-made edit featuring Ram Kapoor on her social media account, Gautami penned an emotional note expressing how proud she was of him for finding the courage to speak about matters he had kept buried for years.

"@iamramkapoor well done. Feel proud. Secrets which you carried so deep in your heart are finally coming out into the world. Requires solid strength to do this. Hope you feel lighter. We have your back always," she wrote. She also thanked the fan page that created the video edit.

In another social media account, Gautami reposted the same clip and wrote, "Those who know you know you! @iamramkapoor. Be strong."

For the uninitiated, Ram Kapoor has been making headlines for his candid yet shocking revelations on 'Lock Upp', where he has opened up about deeply personal experiences.

He had earlier revealed about how he was molested in childhood and how difficult it was to get out of that tough head space.

Talking about Ram and Gautami's love story, it began on the sets of the television show 'Ghar Ek Mandir', where the two first met while working together. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into romance, and the couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2003.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor is known for his performances in popular television shows such as 'Kasamh Se', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane'.

He has also featured in films including 'Student of the Year', 'Humshakals', 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti', 'Agent Vinod' and 'Thappad'.

–IANS

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