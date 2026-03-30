March 30, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Naseem Shah fined Rs 20 million for violation of PCB’s central contract terms: Report

Naseem Shah fined Rs 20 million for violation of PCB’s central contract terms: Report

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Young fast bowler Naseem Shah has been fined Rs 20 million (US 7100 dollars) for a derogatory tweet on chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and directed to terminate his social media influencer.

“Naseem had shown ignorance over a tweet asking why Ms Nawaz was treated like a “Queen of Lord’s” at the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League on Thursday,” sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

Sources said Ms Nawaz had accepted Naseem’s apology and was ready to pardon the youngster for his offence but the disciplinary committee was not ready to forgive Naseem.

Naseem’s stance that his tweeter account was hacked was not accepted, said sources.

“The disciplinary committee proceedings pertaining to breaches of various clauses of Naseem Shah's Central Contract and the PCB Social Media Guidelines.,” said PCB.

The PCB had issued a show cause notice dated 27th March 2026 outlining the violations and sought a response for Naseem.

A personal hearing was then held by a three member Disciplinary Committee on 30th March 2025 after Naseem Shah's reply had been received and reviewed.

Pursuant to the hearing and evaluation of Naseem's submissions the Committee has determined as under:

Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem is found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed.

It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB's jurisdiction.

The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations and the integrity of the game.

--IANS

hs/

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