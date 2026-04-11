April 11, 2026 7:36 AM हिंदी

NASA’s Artemis II astronauts return to earth after historic moon mission

NASA’s Artemis II astronauts return to earth after historic moon mission

Washington, April 11 (IANS) The NASA’s Artemis II mission has successfully concluded, marking a major milestone in humanity’s return to deep space exploration with the four-member crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, safely splashed down after completing a historic 10-day journey around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft.

NASA posted on X, “Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy! The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end.”

In another post earlier, the agency highlighted the spacecraft’s descent, stating, “Orion's main parachute has deployed. The spacecraft has a system of 11 chutes that will slow it down from around 300 mph to 20 mph for splashdown.”

Prior to their arrival, NASA noted that after a journey of more than 690,000 miles, the crew was nearing Earth.

The mission has garnered global attention, as it marks humanity’s return to deep space exploration beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in over five decades. NASA described the journey as one that carried astronauts farther than any human has ever travelled, underscoring its significance in paving the way for future lunar missions.

During the mission, the crew set a new distance record by travelling 248,655 miles from Earth and eventually reaching approximately 252,756 miles at the farthest point. This surpasses the previous record set during the Apollo 13 mission, establishing a new benchmark in human spaceflight.

Officials said the mission was designed to rigorously test the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft in a deep-space environment with astronauts on board. The lunar flyby was a critical step in validating systems that will support future missions aimed at returning humans to the Moon.

Dr Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said the achievement reflects the agency’s commitment to pushing boundaries. From orbit, Hansen noted that the milestone honours the legacy of earlier space pioneers while opening a new chapter in exploration.

Artemis II is widely seen as a crucial step toward NASA’s long-term goal of establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon, setting the stage for even more ambitious missions in the years ahead.

--IANS

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NASA’s Artemis II astronauts return to earth after historic moon mission

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