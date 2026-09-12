September 12, 2026 1:07 PM हिंदी

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, held a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

During this meeting, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in defence, trade, digital technologies, semiconductors, etc.

The Malaysian PM arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, at the airport.

Extending a warm welcome to Malaysian PM Ibrahim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X, "India and Malaysia share close and longstanding ties, marked by growing cooperation across trade, investment, digital economy, defence and security. The visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia earlier this year."

As BRICS chair in 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, during his visit, the Malaysian PM will travel to Kerala to meet India's Grand Mufti.

"I and the Malaysian delegation departed for New Delhi, India, to attend the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit. I am also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of India, the President of Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan, as well as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia," Ibrahim posted on X.

"My itinerary in India also includes a visit to Kerala to meet the Grand Mufti of India to exchange views on community development, education, and religious affairs. Following the Diplomatic Mission in India, I will then proceed to Male, Maldives, to undertake an official visit at the invitation of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. May all matters be facilitated and this visit bring tangible benefits to the people and the nation," he added.

--IANS

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