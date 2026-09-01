Nani shares a glimpse of his ‘little paradise’ as September begins

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Telugu star Nani welcomed September with a heartwarming glimpse of his “little paradise”, sharing precious moments with his young son Arjun.

Nani shared a string of black-and-white pictures from the gym, featuring adorable moments with his son Arjun. The father-son duo could be seen in a playful arm-wrestling moment, while another picture captures a drawing made by his son.

“September. My little Paradise,’ Nani wrote as the caption.

Nani is married to software engineer Anjana Yelavarthy. They tied the knot in 2012. The couple welcomed their son in 2017.

Nani’s next is “The Paradise”.The film is backed by SLV Cinemas, and was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. The film's release date is September 24.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and the teaser has only added to the excitement. It is expected to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nani is one of the highest-paid and most popular Indian actors. He made his debut in 2008 starring in the romantic comedy Ashta Chamma, a success at the box office, and attained his breakthrough with Ala Modalaindi in 2011.

He went on to star in commercially successful films such as Pilla Zamindar, Eega and Yevade Subramanyam, further establishing his career. He won the Nandi Award for Best Actor for Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu in 2012.

Nani established himself with success through films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman, Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori, Middle Class Abbayi, Jersey, Nani's Gang Leader, Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara, Hi Nanna, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and HIT: The Third Case.

Nani also featured as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

--IANS

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