Nandita Das's son turns 16: The mother was born as well

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress and filmmaker Nandita Das's son Vihaan Maskara recently turned 16 years old, and she celebrated the occasion by sharing a video taken a day after the birthday on her Instagram.

She pointed out that it was also her special day, as she was also reborn that day as a mother.

Nandita wrote on her official handle, "Haven’t been posting… perhaps because there’s just so much happening around us that it feels overwhelming. And lots happening at my micro level too, but nothing that feels worth sharing. Too insignificant in the larger scheme of things (sic)."

Expressing what it felt like to be a mother of a 16 year old, she added, "This video was taken the day after, when it was slowly sinking in that my son is 16! It was my birthday too, because the mother was born 16 years ago as well. So, before the birthday month ends in less than two hours, I thought I’d share this. (sic)."

Vihaan was born on 11 August 2010. He is Nandita's son with her former husband Subodh Maskara.

Nandita married Saumya Sen in 2002, and the couple got divorced in 2009. She got hitched for the second time with Subodh Maskara on 2 January 2010. These two also went their separate ways in 2017 after seven years of being married.

Talking about her cinematic journey, Nandita made her acting debut in 1989 with the Odia film 'Aina', which was directed by Sisir Mishra.

During her career spanning almost four decades, Nandita has been a part of 40 films in 10 different languages.

Some of her most noteworthy projects include 'Fire (1996)', 'Earth (1998)', 'Bawandar (2000)', 'Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)', and 'Before the Rains' (2007), to name just a few.

She has also proved her mettle as a director with projects such as 'Firaaq', 'Manto', and 'Zwigato'.

--IANS

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