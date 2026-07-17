Naina Sareen shares how she prepared extensively to play a Parsi character in ‘Raakh’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Naina Sareen has opened up about her extensive preparation for playing a Parsi character in the upcoming series “Raakh.”

Sharing insights into her journey, Naina told IANS that although the audition scene was brief, she immediately understood the character’s significance and its impact on the story. To bring authenticity to the role, she studied Parsi pronunciation, speech patterns, and the cultural nuances of the community.

The actress also adapted her appearance to match the show’s period setting before auditioning. Naina said the opportunity to work with director Prashant Roy made the experience even more special, as the role allowed her to take on a challenging yet memorable character.

When asked how she bagged her role in ‘Raakh’ and what her preparation process was like, Naina Sareen shared, “When I received the audition call for Raakh, the scene was quite small. But after reading it, I realized that the character would have a strong impact on the story. Since I was playing a Parsi character, I prepared extensively.”

“I watched videos to understand Parsi pronunciation and speech patterns. As the show was set in a period backdrop, I also dressed accordingly before going for the audition. While performing the audition, I felt that although the character had limited screen time, it would leave a lasting impression. I had always wanted to work with director Prashant Roy, and Raakh fulfilled that dream.”

Speaking about her role in the film, she stated, “The biggest challenge was definitely the mental preparation. Along with that, the physicality of the role, multiple retakes, and the intensity of the scenes required a lot of energy. We had detailed discussions with the director and my co-actor before every important sequence.”

“We also had an intimacy coordinator on set, who guided us throughout the process. Before every shoot, I mentally prepared myself, coordinated with my co-actors, rehearsed the choreography of the scenes, and only then performed the takes. That preparation made all the difference.”

“Raakh” also stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir. The eight-episode investigative crime thriller series premiered worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

ps/