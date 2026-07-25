Naga Chaitanya jokes as Sobhita Dhulipala cooks dinner nearly two years after marriage: Possibly did something right

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress wife Sobhita Dhulipala served fans a wholesome dose of fun couple banter on social media on Friday night.

The doting husband jokingly revealed that his wife had cooked dinner for him nearly two years after their marriage.

Taking to his social media account, Chaitanya shared a picture of Sobhita standing at the dining table holding two plates of food, dressed in a comfortable pink oversized T-shirt.

Sharing the candid moment, Chaitanya wrote, "Wifey cooks dinner for me close to 2 years after getting married ... I possibly did something right today."

Sobhita was quick to respond to the playful jab in the comments section, asking, "Are you trolling me or praising me."

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, that was attended by family members and close friends.

After dating for a few years, the couple confirmed their relationship with an engagement announcement before exchanging vows.

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in Goa in October 2017 after dating for a few years.

They announced their separation in October 2021. Chaitanya later married Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in 2025.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, he is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Daggubati.

–IANS

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