Nafisa Ali embraces hope and healing after 10th chemotherapy with a beach walk in Goa

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali recently revealed that she completed her 10th chemotherapy session and headed to Goa to spend some peaceful moments by the sea.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Major Saab’ actress shared a glimpse of her beach walk and expressed gratitude for the healing power of nature. Sharing her candid picture from the beach, Nafisa wrote, “Happy did my 10th chemotherapy yesterday and flew to Goa today for my beach walk … the sea is my healer.”

The ‘Life in a... Metro’ actress also extended her wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima and shared a message of positivity and gratitude. “Today is Guru Purnima 2026 This sacred festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Ashadha to honor spiritual and academic teachers, commemorating the birth anniversary of sage Maharishi Ved Vyasa…. I bow my head in respect and positivity.”

Nafisa Ali is currently undergoing treatment after her stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer returned. She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had earlier battled stage 3 cancer. The 68-year-old actress was diagnosed with a recurrence of stage 4 peritoneal cancer last year. She underwent surgery in April and later began her chemotherapy sessions as part of her ongoing treatment.

The actress had recently revealed that she attended the trailer launch of her film “Max, Min & Meowzaki” soon after completing her chemotherapy session.

In an Instagram post, she shared that she had to take two bone immunity injections over the following two days before travelling for the event. Despite going through health challenges, Nafisa said the love and support she received from her cast and team made the occasion a memorable and joyful experience.

Written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, ‘Max, Min, and Meowzaki’ was released in theatres on July 24. The film marked Nafisa Ali’s return to acting.

--IANS

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