Must move from endless war to end of war: PM Modi during meeting with Russian President Putin

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Reiterating that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is essential for the well-being of the humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war.

Holding a bilateral meeting with the Russian President on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi highlighted that both leaders have in the past discussed the situation in Ukraine with Putin having also briefed him in detail about all aspects of the conflict during their last meeting.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," said PM Modi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

Terming it as a "call of humanity", PM Modi mentioned that India's message has been that all issues should be resolved peacefully, and at the earliest.

"The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha has one message: to follow the path of peace. I look forward to discussing these matters with you today," said PM Modi.

He also said that Indians are eagerly looking forward to welcoming Putin and the Russian delegation at the BRICS Summit in Delhi, next month.

"In a few days from now, India will host the BRICS Summit. All Indians are very eager to welcome you and your delegation to India. Your visit will further strengthen our bilateral relations and also enhance dialogue and cooperation within BRICS," said PM Modi.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had called on Putin in Moscow and handed over a "personal message" from Prime Minister Modi.

"Pleased to call on President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting the Russian President on August 24.

"Briefed him on the deliberation held under the 27th IRIGC-TEC, reviewing our cooperation across a wide range of domains. Value his guidance in that regard. Also discussed regional and global issues of importance," he added.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin, during the meeting, Putin stated that EAM Jaishankar's visit underscores the level of relations that has long been established between Russia and India, over decades.

"We continue to work together in virtually all areas. This includes governmental ties, interparliamentary ties, and economic cooperation. I'm pleased to note that our trade turnover has increased this year. While it declined slightly last year, it's growing this year, and this is partly, and perhaps primarily, thanks to Prime Minister [Narendra Modi], who is devoting his personal attention to developing Russian-Indian relations," the Russian President said during the meeting.

"And at the beginning of our conversation, I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to Mr. Modi. I hope to see him soon, as we planned, within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, very soon. Our schedule is such that we will probably be able to meet again this year," he added.

Ahead of meeting Putin, EAM Jaishankar co-chaired the 27th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) along with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov.

"I know that you and your Russian counterpart, Mr. Manturov, who heads the Russian part of the intergovernmental commission, have already worked hard and have undoubtedly discussed the most important issues. There are many of them. One of these issues is not only energy – it is, of course, fertilizer supplies. We are doing everything to address this issue for Indian farmers, for agriculture; we are increasing these supplies and are ready to do so further. And all other issues related to nuclear energy, cooperation in high-tech sectors, and other areas – they are all on the agenda, and progress is progressing quite steadily," Putin said in his remarks during the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that Prime Minister Modi is looking forward to meeting Putin at the SCO Summit and also hopes that he will have the opportunity to come to the BRICS Summit in India.

"Indeed, we had a meeting of the intergovernmental commission this morning. I have a very good report to share with you, concerning our economic cooperation, nuclear energy, fertilizers, and so on. I'll discuss this in detail. I'd like to note that our economic cooperation has grown significantly. We truly have a strong, robust bilateral partnership. And I thank you for this honour," he stated.

--IANS

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