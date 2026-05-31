Shruti Haasan flaunts her 'weapon of weirdo superpowers' in this throwback pic from her schooldays

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan took to social media on Sunday and uploaded a picture from her childhood days.

The 'Saalar' actress was seen sitting with the other children from her class, posing in her school uniform.

Shruti was also seen flaunting her 'cool' watch in the pic, which she believed to be her weapon of weirdo superpowers.

The text on the throwback pic read, "I thought I was so cool and that watch was like my weapon of weirdo super powers", with laughing emojis.

Shruti's feed is flooded with such captivating snippets from her personal and professional life.

In April, Shruti received a special gift that got her extremely excited.

Taking to the stories section of her official Instagram handle, the 'Premam' actress was seen showing a beautiful photo frame with a stunning photo of herself, which she had received as a gift.

In the clip, Shruti was heard saying, "Someone gave me this lovely photo frame of me. Isn't it cute?"

However, to everyone's surprise, Shruti took a bite from the photo frame, revealing that it is edible.

Spilling her excitement, she went on to add, "Why do I still get excited about this shit? I don't know, but it's cool."

After that, Shruti went ahead and took another bite from the fun photo frame.

Work-wise, Shruti has been roped in as the female lead in "Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,” in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the primary installment in the beloved franchise, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” reached the audience in 2023.

With Prabhas in the titular role, the drama further saw Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi in ancillary roles, along with others.

Backed under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films, the second instalment in the franchise is also being helmed by Prashanth Neel.

--IANS

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