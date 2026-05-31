May 31, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from ‘Don 3’, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was seen jetting off to Budapest, Hungary, where he witnessed Arsenal’s heartbreaking defeat in the UEFA Champions League final.

A longtime team Arsenal supporter, Ranveer attended the match at the iconic Puskas Arena and later shared an emotional note for the club on his social media account.

Despite the disappointing result, the actor expressed pride in the team's performance and seemed very hopeful and optimistic for the future.

Sharing his thoughts after the match, Ranveer wrote, “Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn’t get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season. And…the best is yet to come!”

The actor also gave fans a glimpse of his time in Budapest through a series of social media posts.

Earlier during the trip, Ranveer had met Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice and shared a picture from their interaction. Posting a glimpse from the meet on his social media account, he captioned it, “All about last night,” while using the iconic song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ from the film ‘Yaarana’ in the background.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been in the headlines over reports concerning his alleged exit from the upcoming film ‘Don 3’.

Recently, the FWICE reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following claims of his last-minute withdrawal from the project.

The organisation is also said to have approached industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Producers Guild of India, seeking intervention in the matter.

–IANS

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